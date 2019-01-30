Lady Horns’ offense explodes on Lady Bears

A first half barrage from the Forestburg Lady Horns left no one safe on Friday night, including the visiting Gold-Burg Lady Bears.

Forestburg won 60-36 thanks to the strength of a first half offensive explosion that saw the Lady Horns score 42 points.

It seemed like everything Forestburg shot went in. The Lady Horns scored 11 points before the Lady Bears scored their first basket two minutes into the game, already sinking three three-pointers and scoring on a drive.

Gold-Burg struggled to score against Forestburg’s zone defense as they elected to shoot over the defense and then do their best to crash the offensive glass, but they had limited success.

The Lady Horns led 19-5 on the strength of four three-pointers heading into the second quarter.

Forestburg was not done. Despite only one three-pointer made in the quarter, the Lady Horns out did their first quarter effort by scoring 23 points in the quarter.

The hot shooting forced Gold-Burg to switch to man-to-man defense so Forestburg started finding cutters to the basket and driving lanes.

Also, the Lady Horns inserted big Morgan Miller in the quarter and she dominated using her size to make easy uncontested baskets at the rim, scoring six points.

The game was essentially over as Forestburg led 42-8 heading into halftime.

The Lady Horns could not top the offensive performance from the first half while the Lady Bears seemed to double down on their strategy to throw up open shots and do their best to grab offensive rebounds.

Freshman Kelly Contreras from Gold-Burg got hot in the second half as she got the free throw line in the third quarter and knocked in four three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

This helped the final score be more respectable than the halftime score would lead people to believe as Forestburg won 60-36.

