Lady Panthers clinch OT win on the road at Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Saint Jo on Tuesday night where the district game became a classic that went into overtime to decide the winner.



At the end of the night, it was the Lady Panthers who came out on top 42-39.

The first quarter belonged to the Lady Bulldogs. Finding holes in Saint Jo’s zone defense on the perimeter, Prairie Valley was able to knock down some three-pointers and attack the offensive glass.



The Lady Panthers just could not get any good shots to fall and missed all six of their free throw attempts in the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs had a commanding 13-2 lead heading into the second quarter.



Things could not have been more different in the second quarter. Saint Jo’s Charity Brawner was able to score in a myriad of ways as she scored eight points in the quarter while getting others involved.

