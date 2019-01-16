Lady Rabbits beat down City View to move to 3-0

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to keep up their hot start to district play on Friday by dominating City View on the road with a suffocating defense and hustle.

The Lady Rabbits won big 69-18 in a game that after the opening minutes the Lady Mustangs were never in as Bowie moved on to 3-0 in district play.

City View came out and scored on their first shot on a drive to the basket and looked to be physical out of their 1-3-1 zone defense. Unfortunately for the Lady Mustangs, they were a little over eager and quickly started picking up silly fouls while the opening shot was not an omen for things to come offensively.

Bowie soundly started moving the ball one step ahead of the closing defenders until they got the shot they wanted. Taking advantage of the zone and fearing no City View player in transition, the Lady Rabbits crashed the offensive glass relentlessly as they racked up more offensive rebounds than the Lady Mustangs had total rebounds.

Bowie led 15-5 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter Coach Chuck Hall busted out the full-court press. This led to many steals and chances to score in transition, but the overall play kind of evolved into sloppy play from both teams. It did not matter much as the Lady Rabbits almost repeated the first quarter as they led 30-11 at halftime.

With the game in hand, Hall was free to empty his bench and get minutes for every player anytime he wanted in the second half. They continued to press and make good things happen as Bowie forced 18 steals in the game as a team.

Taking advantage of all the extra shots and playing time, the bench offered a spark in the second half that was not always there in the first half despite the outcome already decided.

As the fouls piled up for City View, the Lady Rabbits trips to the free throw line kept coming. Not a great free throw shooting team, Bowie’s 32 trips to the line produced 22 points, higher than their season average.

When the Lady Mustangs got in their half court offense, scoring only really came from drives to the basket that went in infrequently or the free throw line. Bowie would go on to win 69-18.

