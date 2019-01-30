Lady Rabbits lose at Childress

It must have been something in the water as the Bowie Lady Rabbits trip to Childress did not go as planned compared to the team’s first matchup.

Despite the Lady Rabbits winning by double figures when the teams first played at Bowie back on Jan. 8, it was the Lady Cats who protected their home court winning 53-37.

After a competitive first quarter that saw the Lady Rabbits lead 15-14, it was the middle two quarters that saw Bowie’s offense struggle.

In the second and third quarters combined the Lady Rabbits fell just short of their first quarter total of 15 while Childress’ offense never slowed down.

Bowie trailed 44-29 heading into the fourth quarter. While the Lady Rabbits played better than they did in the second and third quarters, it was not enough to make a dent in the lead the Lady Cats had built up. Childress won 53-37.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.