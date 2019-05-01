Lady Rabbits lose at Decatur

The Bowie Lady Rabbits got one more game in before district play starts with a Wednesday afternoon game at Decatur.



A lackluster second quarter proved too much to come back from as the Lady Eagles won 43-31.



Early on, the larger Decatur team was able to score a few baskets in transition and made a three-pointer to jump out to a 7-0 lead two minutes into the game. The Lady Rabbits did not show up flat though as they answered by not just tying the score up but taking an 11-10 lead heading into the second quarter.



This was accomplished due to Bowie’s ability to drive the lane and score from the post while the team attempted eight free throws in the quarter as well. Scoring also allowed the Lady Rabbits to set up their zone press defense, which forced the Lady Eagles into five turnovers in the quarter.

