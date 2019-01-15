Linda Kay Page

April 9, 1947 – January 8, 2019

NOCONA – Linda Kay Page, 71, died on Jan. 8, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

Page was born on April 9, 1947 in Winnsboro to Edgar and Lou Rushing Jones. She married Ervin Page on June 1, 1964 in Fort Worth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Page on June 6, 2015; her parents and brother, Gwendell Lee Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Melvin Dean Page, Nocona, Randy Gene Page,Burleson and Brady Allen Page, Nocona; sisters, Wanda Weems, Winnsboro, and Vickie Parks Tyler, Jacksboro; brother, Jerry Jones, Cumby; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Kenneth Copeland Ministries at www.kcm.org/.