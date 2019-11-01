Loyd Lynn Reeves

January 21, 1949 – January 1, 2019

WICHITA FALLS – Loyd Lynn Reeves, 69, went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 1, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Lunn’s with Pastor Mike Wells officiating.

Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, OK.

Loyd attended Prairie Valley School. In his early years, he loved playing seventh and eighth grade basketball. After graduation, Loyd joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he was awarded one medal and two stars.

Loyd later graduated with a degree in business management. He married Barbara and they had a daughter, Jennifer Robin Reeves. She was the light of his life.

Loyd loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved working with his hands. Loyd and Jane married on July 19, 2007. A new family began, as well as new experiences. Loyd also loved long trips, cruises and seeing new places. But what brought a twinkle to his eye, was his grandsons. Loyd loved being a “pawpaw.”

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Jennifer and both his parents.

Loyd is survived by his wife, Jane Reeves; daughter, Brandi Arbuckle; grandson, Shawn Arbuckle; granddaughter, Ashly Sanchez and husband, Anthony; and two great grandsons, Elijah and Xavier.

