Melva Jo Staley

August 27, 1924 – January 10, 2019

NOCONA – Melva Jo Staley, 94, died on Jan. 10, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family had a visitation from 12:15-1 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Central Christian Church in Nocona.

The funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 with Dr. Scott Hamilton officiating.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1924 in Nocona to Carl and Aleene Gray. Growing up in Nocona, she graduated from Nocona High School in 1942. She attended Tarleton State. She married Luther Martin “L.M.” Staley, Jr. on May 29, 1948. She was a member of Central Christian Church for 58 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Luther Martin “L.M” Staley Jr. and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Dean Gray Staley, Nocona and Jo Carol Morrow, both of Nocona; and one grandchild.