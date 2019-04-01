Michael Joe York

May 5, 1961 – December 26, 2018

NOCONA – Michael Joe York, 57, died on Dec. 26, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation will be at noon on Jan. 5 until service time at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Spanish Fort Cemetery.

York was born on May 5, 1961 in Houston to James and Pauline York. He was a small engine mechanic. He was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Nocona.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Gayle York; sister, Kimberly York and grandson, James Wyler.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Nail, Nocona; daughter, Jennifer Wyler, Ryan, OK; sisters, Lynn Cantu, Nocona and Karen Burk, Arizona; brothers, David York, Bowie, Johnny York, Bowie and Dale York, Nocona, TX and two grandchildren.