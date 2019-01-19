Montague boys’ basketball wins consolation

The Montague Eagles boys’ basketball team played in the First State Bank Cooke County Shootout in Gainesville last Saturday and followed it up with a game in Saint Jo last Monday.

The Eagles won two out of three games in the tournament and took home the consolation trophy. In the first of three games, Montague faced the Lindsay Knights at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

In a very competitive game, Lindsay outlasted the Eagles and won by a final score of 28-24.

In the second game, Montague faced off against Era. In a strong defensive showing for the Eagles, they went on to win the game 36-21. Montague held Era to just eight points at half.

In Montague’s third game for the consolation championship, they met up with the Alvord Bulldogs. At the end of the first half, the Eagles led 23-6.

The Eagles tacked on six more in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth to win the tournament’s consolation championship for the second year in a row, 33-16.

Following the tournament, the Eagles traveled to Saint Jo on Monday and met up with the Panthers to play in their seventh district game. The Eagles were impressive in the matchup, playing strong defense, forcing timely turnovers, converting in transition and in their half court offense.

At halftime, the Eagles led 16-3. After a strong third quarter, the Panthers tightened the gap making the score 20-12 to start the fourth. Montague’s Kleinhans and Wetmore took over in fourth quarter handling the ball and controlling the pace, leading the Eagles to their sixth district win by a final score of Montague 27, Saint Jo 18.

