Montague County welcomes eight elected officials 01/05/2019 NEWS 0 Eight new Montague County officials took the oath of office in Jan. 1 ceremonies. They are: (Back) Mike Mayfield, commissioner precinct two; David Allen, justice of the peace one; Bob Langford, commissioner precinct four; Rick Lewis, county judge and Kevin Benton, justice of the peace two. (Front) Glenda Henson, county clerk, Lesia Darden, 97th district clerk and LaVonda Langford, county treasurer. L. Langford and Benton are the only new officials. (News photo by Barbara Green) (Left) Montague County Judge Rick Lewis shakes hands with District Judge Jack McGaughey after he administered the oath of office to Lewis during Jan. 1, 2019 ceremonies. Eight officials took the oath of office. (Photo by Barbara Green)
