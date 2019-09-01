Montague County Youth Fair Schedule

HOME ECONOMICS SHOW

Jan. 10, 4-6 p.m. – Nocona Community Center

Check-in creative art entries

Check-in photography entries

Check-in fabric entries

7 p.m. – Judging photography, fabric construction

Jan. 11, 7 – 9 a.m. – Nocona Community Center

Check-in food entries

10:30 a.m. – Judging food, judging creative art

6 p.m. – Premium and silent auction (ONLY) results

Jan. 12, 7:30 a.m. – Nocona Community Center

Public viewing of projects

Silent Auction opens

12 p.m. Silent auction closes

12:30-1:30 p.m. Pickup all projects and clear building

(after 1:30 not responsible for projects remaining)

6:30 p.m. Premium auction at show barn

LIVESTOCK SHOW

Jan. 10 – Montague County Agriculture Center

7- 9 a.m. -Check-in and set up of all shop projects at Nocona Community Center on Hill

8 a.m. -Weigh-in of all market lambs followed by market goats followed by Check-in of breeding sheep and breeding goats

-Check-in of all dairy heifers

-Check-in of all poultry

9 a.m. -Poultry show

l0 a.m. -Farm shop class judging (community center)

11 a.m. -Lamb show

Noon -Dairy cattle show

2 p.m. -Goat show

5 p.m. -Lambs/goats move out of the barn

-Swine can move into the barn after the lamb/goat show

Jan. 11

8-10 a.m. -Weigh-in and classify all swine projects (market then breeding gilts)

7-8 a.m. – Rabbits check-in

8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of all steers

8-10 a.m. – Check-in of all heifers with superintendent

9 a.m. – Rabbit show

2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show

Jan. 12

8 a.m. – Swine show (breeding gilts followed by market)

5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade (sign up table will be set up)

6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale