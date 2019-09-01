Montague County Youth Fair Schedule

HOME ECONOMICS SHOW
Jan. 10, 4-6 p.m. – Nocona Community Center
Check-in creative art entries
Check-in photography entries
Check-in fabric entries
7 p.m. – Judging photography, fabric construction
Jan. 11, 7 – 9 a.m. – Nocona Community Center
Check-in food entries
10:30 a.m. – Judging food, judging creative art
6 p.m. – Premium and silent auction (ONLY) results
Jan. 12, 7:30 a.m. – Nocona Community Center
Public viewing of projects
Silent Auction opens
12 p.m. Silent auction closes
12:30-1:30 p.m. Pickup all projects and clear building
(after 1:30 not responsible for projects remaining)
6:30 p.m. Premium auction at show barn
LIVESTOCK SHOW
Jan. 10 – Montague County Agriculture Center
7- 9 a.m. -Check-in and set up of all shop projects at Nocona Community Center on Hill
8 a.m. -Weigh-in of all market lambs followed by market goats followed by Check-in of breeding sheep and breeding goats
-Check-in of all dairy heifers
-Check-in of all poultry
9 a.m. -Poultry show
l0 a.m. -Farm shop class judging (community center)
11 a.m. -Lamb show
Noon -Dairy cattle show
2 p.m. -Goat show
5 p.m. -Lambs/goats move out of the barn
-Swine can move into the barn after the lamb/goat show
Jan. 11
8-10 a.m. -Weigh-in and classify all swine projects (market then breeding gilts)
7-8 a.m. – Rabbits check-in
8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of all steers
8-10 a.m. – Check-in of all heifers with superintendent
9 a.m. – Rabbit show
2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show
Jan. 12
8 a.m. – Swine show (breeding gilts followed by market)
5:30 p.m. – Clover Kids Parade (sign up table will be set up)
6:30 p.m. – Premium Sale
