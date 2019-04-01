NCTC dean shares her story of community college with graduates

By Dr. Bonita McClain Vinson, dean of health science, NCTC

It isn’t often I tell the story of how attending community college may have saved my life (or at least my future), but I feel compelled to share.

My hope is somehow my story illustrates how critically important the role of community college education is in our country and how vitally important the personnel at these institutions are in helping to shape the futures of citizens in this country. So, this publication isn’t really about me as much as it is about those who give of their time, commitment and energy to the students of two-year colleges.

I’m sure stories similar to mine have been lived by infinitely more people over the last 30 years than any of us are aware of, yet it will probably not grow old. Had it not been for the existence of a local community college during a major life shift, I am convinced that the trajectory of my life would have been completely different.

