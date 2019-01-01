New Year’s traditions from around the world

Making a lot of noise—from fireworks to gun shots to church bells—seems to be a favorite pastime around the world.

In ancient Thailand, guns were fired to frighten off demons.

In China, firecrackers routed the forces of darkness. In the early American colonies, the sound of pistol shots rang through the air.

Today, Italians let their church bells peal, the Swiss beat drums, and the North Americans sound sirens and party horns to bid the old year farewell.

Many New Year’s traditions surround food.

The tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight comes from Spain. Revelers stuff their mouths with 12 grapes in the final moments of the year—one grape for every chime of the clock!

In the southern U.S., black-eyed peas and pork foretell good fortune.

In Scotland—where Hogmanay is celebrated—people parade down the streets swinging balls of fire.

Eating any ring-shaped treat (such as a doughnut) symbolizes “coming full circle” and leads to good fortune.

Apples dipped in honey are a Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) tradition.

In Swiss homes, dollops of whipped cream, symbolizing the richness of the year to come, are dropped on the floors—and allowed to remain there!

Information from the Farmer’s Almanac