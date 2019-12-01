Nocona City Council moves toward completing transfer of district assets, Lake Nocona to city

The Nocona City Council is one step closer to dissolution of the North Montague County Water Supply District after reviewing draft attorney documents for transfer of Lake Nocona and all of its assets and easements during its Jan. 8 meeting.



In Feb. 2018, five elected members of the North Montague County Water Supply District board voted to begin the dissolution process and transfer all assets, including Lake Nocona, and control of water to the City of Nocona. One year later, the council and board are close to completing that task.



Nocona City Manager Lynn Henley explained officials had received documents from attorneys outlining how to dissolve the North Montague County Water Supply District.

