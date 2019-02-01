Nocona ISD accepting GT referrals

Nocona Independent School District is now accepting referrals for students who may need Gifted and Talented services for next school year.

This program is designed for students who exhibit intellectual and creative thinking abilities at an extraordinary level not normally served in the regular classroom. Services are only provided upon identification of educational needs of the student.

Anyone wishing to refer a student attending Nocona ISD in kindergarten through twelfth grade this school year is asked to go to one of the school campuses’ office to pick up a referral form.

This referral must be returned to Karri Hackley at the elementary campus by at 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2019. Call Hackley at 940-825-3151 or e-mail Karri.hackley@noconaisd.net for more information or if you have questions.