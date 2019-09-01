Nocona opens district with blowout

The Nocona Lady Indians had a slow start to their opening district game at home against City View, but quickly picked up the tempo to dominate the visiting team with a 79-39 win.

“We started off slow but then we got it going,” said Nocona Lady Indian’s Coach Kyle Spitzer. “We got some shots to fall. We applied a little pressure and we were successful. After that slow start the first half was pretty good, we got up and down the floor pretty well.”

The Lady Indians took advantage of a 47-16 lead heading into the third quarter to change some things up, which proved successful as they continued to lead 72-23 by the end of the third.

In the fourth, the Lady Mustangs threw one last punch with 16 points while holding Nocona to just seven, but the Lady Indians had done more than enough to claim the district win.

“We changed some things up and the third quarter was good. We kind of let them score a little bit more points than we wanted in the fourth, but overall I was proud of what we did,” said Spitzer.

