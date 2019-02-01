Pet of the week

The Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo has a lot of great animals in need of a loving home like these sweet babies. For more information on adopting or helping the shelter keep its gates open call Denise at 940-613-6865.

In your mid-week News find the pet’s page that featured an animal available for adoption at one of the three local animal shelters. There are facilities located in Bowie, Bowie Animal Shelter; Nocona, Lucky Paws Shelter; and Saint Jo, Easy Street Shelter. If you are considering a pet for your family please visit one of these facilities.

