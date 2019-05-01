Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs win consolation; Bellevues goes 2-1; Lady Horns compete in OK

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were able to play itself back in shape after a five day layoff.



The Lady Bulldogs played at the Wichita Christian Tournament last weekend and was able to come away winning the consolation bracket.



Prairie Valley first played 3A City View in game one. Despite big games from Kincaid Johnson, who led the team with 18 points, and Sydni Messer’s 17 points, the Lady Bulldogs fell 61-44.



Prairie Valley next played Hawley, a 2A team in what was a low scoring affair. Emily Carpenter led the team with 10 points, but the Lady Bulldogs came up short 32-26.



In the team’s final game against tournament hosts Wichita Christian, Prairie Valley was able to pull it all together and won big 49-20. Carpenter led the team with 12 points while Johnson and Hailey Winkler were right behind her with 11 points each. Johnson was named to the all-tournament team as well.



