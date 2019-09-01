Prairie Valley tops Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs grabbed their first district win of the season in a tight race against the Forestburg Longhorns on Friday.

The teams competed in Longhorn territory with Nick Bell leading the Bulldogs with 13 points and six steals to the close 50-45 win. Tyler Reid joined him in double digits with 10 points, while James Gaston played a part in the win with eight points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Carter Lemon added seven points, seven assists and three steals.

Sergio Mancilla helped round out the offense with six points, William Winkler contributed five points and eight rebounds and Kaden Fleming added one point.

“It was a grind it out road game for us,” said Prairie Valley Coach Seth Stephens. “We really needed a district win, so it was a big game for us. Ultimately, we won the game on the defensive end of the floor and I am proud of how we played in the final minutes to close out the game.”

Riley Sandusky powered the Longhorn offense with 24 points.

“Our boys played well and had a chance to win it toward the end,” said Forestburg Coach Trey Cumby. “Ultimately, Prairie Valley was able to grab some crucial offensive rebounds and make clutch free throws to secure the win.”

Prairie Valley continues district play on the road at Gold-Burg on Friday, while Forestburg plays at home against Bellevue.



By Nila Godwin

Girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs held off the Forestburg Lady Horns to grab a 46-33 district win on Friday.

Three Lady Bulldogs reached double digit numbers to lead the team to the win as Emily Carpenter provided 12, Hailey Winkler, 11, and Kincaid Johnson, 10.

“I feel we played pretty well,” said Prairie Valley Coach Jeannie Carpenter. “You could definitely tell we had been on break, we were slow on defense and didn’t run the floor as well as normal. However, it is always good to get a district win with Forestburg at their place.”

Faith Moore was the lone Lady Horn to reach double digits for Forestburg as she led them with 13 points.

She was joined by Lacy Huddleston with eight, while Morgan Miller netted five, Katelyn Park, four, and Athena Britain, three.

“We came out flat and scored very little in the first half,” explained Forestburg Coach Cori Hayes. “We started doing better in the second, but couldn’t close the gap. We can’t afford to come out shooting that bad in this district.”

Forestburg continues district play as they host Bellevue on Friday night, while the Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs will play Saint Jo at home.