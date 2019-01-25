Ray Eugene Daugherty

October 18, 1943 – January 21, 2019

CORVALLIS, MT – Ray Eugene Daugherty, 75, passed away on Jan. 21 at his home in Corvallis.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 at The River Church in Hamilton, MT with Pastor Allen James officiating.

An additional memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset in Sunset with Pastor Dennis Pallet officiating. Private family urn placement will take place at a later date.

Ray was on born Oct. 18, 1943 in Fort Worth the son of the late Evan D. and Edena M. Daugherty. He married Patricia Ann McMinn on Aug. 1, 1964. He owned his own electronics business for 40 years and also was a rancher.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Daugherty, Corvallis, MT; son, David (Carolann) Daugherty, Bowie; two granddaughters and four great grandchildren.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

Daly Leach Memorial Chapel

1010 West Main Street | Hamilton, MT 59840

1-406-363-2010 | www.dalyeachchapel.com