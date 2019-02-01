Reflecting on the 2018 news

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The 365 days of 2018 were filled with news stories as varied as our readers, so when we began reflecting on what were the top stories of the year it was hard to condense them down.

It was a year of endings as the City of Bowie bid farewell to Texas Main Street, after more than 20 years of participation and a 1927 historic building was demolished from the town skyline.

There were tragic endings as the Bowie area lost three teens and a child in separate accidents. Two young adults also were found dead from the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

There were exciting events as Second Monday Trade Days celebrated its 125th year of operation with a weekend party. Bowie also celebrated its state championship Bowie Jackrabbits who won the 3A basketball title with a parade.

Montague County was finally able to honor one of its fallen veterans from World War II as a sailor from Forestburg who died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor who finally came home.

Throughout the year communities enjoyed their annual festivals and events that continue to grow each year. We also saw the normal citizen outcry about their governing bodies that in instances went beyond the fray of human civility.

We selected stories that impacted the largest number of citizens. The stories are listed in random order and do not necessarily represent their priority. Stories continue on pages 2A and 5A. If you don’t agree with the selection of the top news items or if we left something out, please share your thoughts on our Facebook page.

Read the full list of top news stories in your mid-week News.