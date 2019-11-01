Rickey Nelson

August 9, 1951 – January 4, 2019

NOCONA – Rickey Nelson, 67, died on Jan. 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A private family service will be at a later date.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1951 in Nocona to Donald and Aletha Roberts Barbee Nelson.

Nelson worked in retail most of his life and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona.

He is survived by his son, Rickey Nelson, Granbury; sisters, Theresa Robinson, Texarkana and Lisa Vaccaro, Nocona; a grandson; a niece and three nephews.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice or contact the family.