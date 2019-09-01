Rowdy rocks the Citrus Bowl attending All American Mascot event

Bowie High School’s own Brylee Green performed as Rowdy the “Fighting Jackrabbit” as part of the All American Mascot program at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL on Jan. 1.

The 15-year-old daughter of Guy and Elesha Green, Brylee is a sophomore and this is her first year as mascot . She was invited to tryout for All American Mascot during the annual cheer camp the squad attends each summer before school starts. At camp Green performed a skit for the camp sponsor, which lead to her nomination as All American Mascot.

Green explains there were 800 participants with only 48 mascots and the remainder were cheerleaders. Her family made the trip to Orlando New Year’s week to watch her perform in the Varsity Spirit pre-game show at the Citrus Bowl. The participants also stayed at and visited Disneyworld. Read the full story in the mid-week News.

