Bowie High School’s own Brylee Green performed as Rowdy the “Fighting Jackrabbit” as part of the All American Mascot program at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL on Jan. 1.
The 15-year-old daughter of Guy and
Green explains there were 800 participants with only 48 mascots and the remainder were cheerleaders. Her family made the trip to Orlando New Year’s week to watch her perform in the Varsity Spirit pre-game show at the Citrus Bowl. The participants also stayed at and visited Disneyworld. Read the full story in the mid-week News.
Rowdy rocks the Citrus Bowl attending All American Mascot event
Bowie High School’s own Brylee Green performed as Rowdy the “Fighting Jackrabbit” as part of the All American Mascot program at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL on Jan. 1.
Leave a Reply