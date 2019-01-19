Saint Jo Panthers bounce back; Forestburg hosts Midway; Gold-Burg takes on state-ranked Slidell

After falling to the only other undefeated district team on Friday, Saint Jo bounced back by beating a tough Bellevue team at home Tuesday night.



The Panthers won big 72-44 with their patented high press style that wears opponents down and creates easy baskets off of turnovers. In their four district wins so far they are winning by an average of 31 points.



Coach Michael Wheeler was worried his team might come out overconfident since the Eagles were dealing with some injuries, but was glad they played to their standard.



“This was a game that I thought we could have easily lost focus in because one of Belle-vue’s better players was sidelined due to an injury,” Wheeler said. “Our guys delivered with a concentrated effort and played extremely hard. I was very pleased with their in-tensity and how they bounced back after a tough loss last week.”



Wheeler praised Logan Mormon for his play on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball as he led Saint Jo with 20 points. They had scoring from several players as Brock Durham, Eli Jones and Connor Thompson joined Mormon in double digits with all three scoring 12 points.

