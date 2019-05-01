Saint Jo takes consolation at NCTC; Prairie Valley competes at Wichita Christian; Forestburg heads to Marietta

The Saint Jo Panthers played at the North Central Texas College Holiday Tournament last week to shake off the rust from the break and came away with some hardware.



The Panthers won their final two games to earn the consolation championship in the silver bracket.



Saint Jo started the tournament off against Lindsay, where they fell 73-63 against the Knights in its first game in nine days. Brock Durham led the Panthers with 22 points and Logan Morman was second with 18.



Saint Jo had another tough matchup Friday morning as they played 3A Boyd. Despite competing well against the bigger school, the Panthers fell just short of pulling off the upset, losing 44-41.



