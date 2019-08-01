Shirley Ann Ingram Brodie

August 23, 1958 – December 23, 2018

BOWIE – Shirley Ann Ingram Brodie, 60, passed away on Dec. 23, 2018.

Shirley was born on Aug. 23, 1958 to Norman and Marie Ingram.

She was a good wife, mother, best friend and loved her family. Shirley supported St. Jude’s for 25 years and liked all types of music. She will be missed dearly. May she rest in God’s hands, no more pain.

She is survived by her mother and father, Norman and Marie Ingram; brothers, Paul Ingram and John Ingram; sisters, Linda Boyd, Jane Weaver and husband Will, and Joyce Glidwell; numerous nieces and nephews; ex-husband, Archie F. Brodie Jr; stepsons, Jamie Brodie, and Justin Brodie and wife Danielle; and numerous grandkids.

