Shorthanded Bowie loses to Celina

Despite competing well without Jackrabbit starters Justin Franklin and Daniel Mosley, class 4A Celina was too much for Bowie to handle as they dropped 58-43 to the visiting Bobcats.

“We competed well without two of our starters. I believe we played pretty good defense and rebounded considering two of our leading rebounders were out and Celina was fairly big and strong. It was one of the biggest differences in the game, they had some good size in the boards and that hurt us,” explained Bowie Coach Jonathon Horton.

It was up to Jed Castles to grab the ball down low against Celina’s largest defender as he led the team in rebounds after grabbing five. Castles also netted 13 points to lead the Jackrabbit offense.

Without Mosley and Franklin, the scoring was an all-around team effort, with senior starter Taylor Pigg joining Castles in double digits with 10 points.

“Not only were we missing our two leading rebounders, we also were missing our leading scorers. It was difficult because we had to distribute scoring over several people and we were unable to do that, partly because we were unable to generate offense and partly due to not playing good defense,” said Horton.

Meanwhile, Riley Harris provided six points, Trevor Vann and Boo Oakley netted five each, and Evan Kennedy and Braden Armstrong pitched in two points each.

“It was a good learning experience for those kids who hadn’t had as much time. They were able to work against those bigger, stronger kids and prepare themselves for district,” explained Horton.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.