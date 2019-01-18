Sue Duckworth

May 21, 1950 – January 15, 2019

NOCONA – Sue Duckworth, 68, died on Jan. 15, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Longbranch Cemetery in Montague County.

She was born on May 21, 1950 in Gainesville to Tom and Helen Banks Faulkner. She worked mostly as a telephone operator. She married Jerry Duckworth in April of 1992 in Gainesville. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona and was active on the Nocona Library Board.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Duckworth, Nocona; sons, Robbert Barger, Mustang, OK, Tony, Nocona and Eddie Barger, Graham; sister, Linda Colman, Nocona; brother, George Weaver Jr., Nocona; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Memorials may be made to the Nocona Public Library.