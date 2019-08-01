Terry Glen Andreasen

July 15, 1948 – January 6, 2019

BOWIE – Terry Glen Andreasen, 70, died on Jan. 6, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie with Pastor Larry Knobloch officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Andreasen was born July 15, 1948 in Bowie to Sigurd and Gladys (Kellevig) Andreasen. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1966, and attended both the University of Houston and North Texas State University.

As a young man he worked for Bowie Industries, then owned and operated Bridgeport Steel from 1979 to 1991. Later he worked in sales of various industry products and bearings.

He served as a councilman with the City of Bowie and as a chairman of the Bowie Booster Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Andreasen; brothers, Wayne and Ernest Andreasen; and sisters, Sylvia Morton, Iona Truax and Diane Andreasen.

He is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Douglas, Azle; son, Doug Andreasen, Dallas; three grandchildren; brothers, Dale Andreasen and Tony Andreasen; sisters, Betty Jackson, Judy Andreasen, Beverly Andreasen and Arleen Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.