Two jailed in connection with agg. assault case

While investigating an early morning call for aggravated assault Monday morning, officers with the Montague County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant in Sunset arresting two people.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the aggravated assault call came in about 1:55 a.m. Monday. Officers interviewed the victim, Roy Bassham, who said he had been threatened with a handgun by Orvell Daniel Throneberry, 55, Sunset.

Officers obtained a search warrant which was executed at a residence on Forest Avenue, south of the Texas Highway 101 and Farm-to-Market Road 1749 intersection in Sunset about 3:53 a.m. Arrested at the scene were Throneberry and Jaclyn Leann Romine, 40.

