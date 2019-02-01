Whataburger tournament brings challenges for Jackrabbits team

The Bowie Jackrabbits basketball team played at the prestigiously challenging Whataburger Holiday Tournament last weekend after the winter break.

The Jackrabbits were able to earn a 2-2 record at the tournament where just about every team was either from bigger programs or state ranked within its classification.

Bowie first played Center. The Jackrabbits dominated with their size advantage in the post as Daniel Mosley and Jed Castles feasted against mismatched players for most of the game.

Bowie got out to a 34-21 lead at halftime and never let the Roughriders get close despite Center doing its best to try and draw Castles and Mosley away from the basket so they could attack. The Jackrabbits won 67-43 to start the tournament right.

On Friday, Bowie was matched up with private school Liberty Christian. Despite featuring a long team they were no match for the Jackrabbits. Bowie’s lockdown defense allowed the Jackrabbits to gain a 16-6 lead in the first quarter.

The Warriors could not make up any ground as they had no answer for Mosley, who finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Castles also was able to hurt them on the glass as he finished with 13 rebounds.

Bowie won easily 55-32 to start the tournament 2-0. The next game later that day would not be so easy.

The Jackrabbits were matched up with state-ranked Argyle in 4A, a team they played three weeks earlier in Argyle without Mosley. The game started out slow for both teams, but it was Bowie who had the upper hand leading 8-4 after the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the Eagles offense found some life while the Jackrabbits continued to struggle scoring the ball at a higher frequency.

The game was close with Argyle leading 20-18 at halftime.

Bowie was still in the game heading into the fourth quarter trailing 30-26, but could not make any baskets while the Eagles took the few chances they had to score while running valuable clock. Argyle ended up winning 40-29.

Justin Franklin’s 11 points to lead the team was not enough for the Jackrabbits to enact any revenge.

The final game of the tournament for Bowie wound up maybe being its biggest challenge as they played another state ranked 4A team in Kenndale.

From the get-go, the game was the complete opposite of the Jackrabbits previous low scoring game against the Eagles.

Bowie’s offense kept pace with the Wildcats. Kennedale led 23-21 after the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Jackrabbits, the Wildcats offense had another level it could go they could not match.

Kennedale scored 31 points in the second quarter and led 54-36 at halftime.

Bowie’s defense never could figure out a way to slow down the Wildcats as the lead grew and grew in the second half. The Wildcats won 94-62. Mosley scored 24 and Taylor Pigg 13, but it was not enough. Mosley was selected to the All-Tournament Team.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.