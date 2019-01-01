Winter Weather Update: 9:20 AM January 1, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for parts of North and Central Texas. Note that this Winter Weather Advisory is NOT a downgrade from the earlier Winter Storm Watch. In fact, an advisory actually represents increased forecast confidence that wintry precipitation accumulations will lead to travel impacts.

Freezing rain is expected to begin Wednesday morning, generally west of Interstate 35. Confidence is higher in freezing rain accumulations the farther north and west one goes. Meanwhile to the southeast, heavy rain may lead to flooding potential. By Thursday, freezing rain will likely transition to snow across North Texas, with minor snowfall accumulations possible near the Red River.

Residents of North and Central Texas are advised to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared for potentially hazardous travel conditions in and near the advisory area.