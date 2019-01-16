Wise Hope names new executive director

As in all great stories, as one chapter ends, another begins; so it is for Wise Hope Shelter & Crisis Center.

The Wise Hope board of directors is pleased to announce the selection of Janice Watkins as Wise Hope’s new executive director, effective Feb. 1, 2019.

Watkins is assuming the position following the retirement of Pat Slayton at the end of January.

Watkins is a resident of Decatur and graduate of Texas Woman’s University with a bachelor of science in family studies.

She began working with Wise Hope as a practicum student in August 2015 and joined the organization full-time in May 2016 as primary prevention specialist.

She also has served as volunteer coordinator for the past year.

In her position as primary prevention specialist she worked with school districts to present the Healthy Relationship curriculum to students from elementary through high school.

Watkins has worked alongside the organization’s senior leadership and with key stakeholders to provide continuity for Wise Hope’s domestic violence and sexual assault programs during the leadership transition.

Wise Hope’s Montague County office is located at 1123 Hwy 59 in Bowie.

The Wise Hope Shelter & Crisis Center 24-hour hotline can be reached at 940-531-4003. All contacts are confidential.