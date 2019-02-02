Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs were able to keep their playoff hopes alive by beating Forestburg at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs won 58-24 against the Lady Horns thanks to an increase in execution all around. Sydni Messer and Kincaid Johnson each scored 11 points as Prairie Valley made seven three-pointers.

“We were able to control the tempo of the game and shut down their key scorers which resulted in a big win for us,” Lady Bulldog Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “This game helped our chance of earning a playoff spot.”

With improved results against the two top teams and two straight wins against Midway and Forestburg, Prairie Valley hopes they were ready when they faced Saint Jo on Friday as both teams are in position to get the third seed.



Gold-Burg vs Saint Jo

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Saint Jo on Tuesday in a low scoring, but competitive game.

The Lady Panthers were able to grab an early lead in the first quarter and never let go as they won 49-36.

Saint Jo led 16-9 in the first quarter, with Charity Brawner scoring 10 of her team high 16 points in the quarter. Neither team could break 10 points in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers led 23-14 at halftime.

Gold-Burg tried to answer back in the second half, but Saint Jo’s high scoring third quarter kept the game out of reach.

Besides Brawner, Emily Haney scored 14 points to help lead the Lady Panthers while Coach Taylor Klement thought her team played a good game fro the beginning.

The Lady Panthers game on Friday might decide their fate as they hosted Prairie Valley, a team also challenging for the third seed in the district and the final playoff spot.

Saint Jo had to beat them in overtime the first time they played.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.