Valentine’s Day Shopping & Spending Survey 2019

Offers.com surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to discover the top shopping and spending trends for Valentine’s Day. Let our data help you narrow down just how much to spend, where to go and what to buy.

About 58% of Americans plan to spend at least some money for Valentine’s Day, according to our 2019 Valentine’s Day Spending Survey. And average spending is up by about 5% year over year ($58 in 2019 vs. $55 in 2018). To get a pulse on what consumers are buying for their sweethearts and how they’ll spend Feb. 14, we surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults. We also teamed up with leading fresh-flower delivery service, ProFlowers, to get insights into this year’s flower trends.

Top findings:

The average person will spend $58 on Valentine’s Day purchases this year, and engaged people plan to spend the most on average ($88).

Chocolate or food gifts are the presents Americans want the most for Valentine’s Day.

Walmart is the top retail destination for Valentine’s Day purchases.

75% of ProFlowers shoppers go for roses, when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day spending 2019

More than half (58%) of Americans plan to spend at least something on Valentine’s Day-related gifts and activities, with the average person spending $58. That’s a 5% increase from last year’s average spending. The majority of those planning to spend, however, aren’t spending big — 67% of those spending on Valentine’s Day-related purchases will spend under $50 and just 4% will spend more than $250.

The biggest spenders are those who are engaged, who will shell out an average of $88. Average spending among married couples, meanwhile, drops significantly:

Average spending by relationship type:

Engaged: $88

In a relationship: $69

Married: $55

Single: $51

Men, meanwhile, spend about $12 more than women on average:

Average spending by gender:

Men: $64

Women: $52

Valentine’s Day gifting trends

Most popular flowers for Valentine’s Day

Flowers delivered to your loved one’s door are a classic Valentine’s Day gift, and roses are the most classic of all. In fact, 75% of ProFlowerscustomers buy roses for Valentine’s Day, says Kate Law, vice president of merchandising for ProFlowers.

But “unique floral demand is growing,” according to Law, and customers are thinking beyond red and long-stemmed. Black, purple, blue and tie-died “unicorn” roses are trending upward. “People are looking for gifts that are going to stand out this season,” says Law.

Young shoppers, meanwhile, are thinking outside the rose box entirely and going for something longer lasting.

“Plants are popular products with younger customers, whether they’re purchasing potted succulents or a tabletop cactus,” Law says. “This trend is becoming prominent across the industry.”

Not only are alternative Valentine’s Day gifts a way to stand out, but they can be a way to save money as well. For every obvious gift (long-stemmed red roses, chocolate-covered strawberries) is a less-expected alternative. We performed a price survey (with prices on popular Valentine’s Day gifting sites) that compared popular Valentine’s Day gifts to less-traditional (but still romantic) ones. And we found that the traditional gifts were anywhere between $8 and $12 more expensive: