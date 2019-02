Local dogs were out with their people Thursday evening for the annual Krewe de Barkus Parade that featured decorated pets. There were lots of colorful entries for the event. Here are a few of the faces. See the mid-week Bowie News for all the winners. The parade is hosted by Lucky Paws Animal Shelter. (Photos by Kayla Jean Woods)

Today at 5:30 p.m. the Krewe de Kiddos Parade, followed by teh Krew de Couyons ATV Parade. The big parade will be tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.