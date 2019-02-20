After two month break, BHS Bass Club competes this weekend at Lake Texoma

The Bowie High School Bass Club will get back to fishing this weekend at Lake Texoma after two months from its last tournament.

Last competing in early December a Lake Ray Hubbard, it is time for large group of teams to fire up their boat engines and get to fishing competitively again.

Lake Texoma is the sight of the highlight of the club’s fall season as it won it’s first King of the Lake trophy by having the most combined weight amongst all 30 plus clubs.

With such great recent history and a hankering to get back to competing after such a layoff, the team is excited to pick up where they left off from the fall.

Like it has been all week, temperatures are expected to be cold for the fishermen, but boat captain Rusty Edwards said it will only affect them and not the fish.

“The big fish are starting to move,” Edwards said. “They are beefing up and getting ready for the spawn that is just around the corner, so we are super excited about that.”

