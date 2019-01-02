Alice Jeffries Flippin

December 6, 1932 – January 29, 2019

BOWIE – Alice Jeffries Flippin, 86, died on Jan. 29, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ on Hwy. 1152 in Bowie.

Flippin was born on Dec. 6, 1932 in Brookline, MA to William and Alice (Ohearn) Heider. She moved to Bowie with her parents in 1948. She married George (GL) Jeffries in 1950, and moved to Wichita Falls and then to Gainesville in 1957. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, GL Jeffries; brothers, Joe and William Heider; sisters, Rose Cote and Frances Heider and one great granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Flippin, Bowie; children, Stephen Jeffries, Gainesville, Albert Jeffries, Bowie, David Jeffries, Gainesville and Walter Jeffries, Bowie; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Veronica Williamson, Ester Miliron and Mary Jette; brother, Paul Heider and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers make a donation to her home church or to your cherished charity.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.