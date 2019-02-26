BEDC board set to meet

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 27 in the board room located at 101 E. Pecan.

After handling the monthly items of minutes, bills and reports, the board will discuss Bowie Business Park covenants, conditions and restrictions amendments. The BEDC also will consider its meeting dates and times.

An executive session is scheduled for deliberation of real property on a project, and negotiations on two other projects. Any action would be taken back in open session.

The monthly director’s report closes the agenda.