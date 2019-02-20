Bellevue girls lose in area to Dodd City

The Bellevue Lady Eagles went up against a familiar, but tough foe Dodd City on Friday in the area playoff game.

Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, the Lady Hornets ended their season in the area round of the playoffs for the fifth straight year 50-31.

Bellevue struggled scoring the ball, but kept the game close as they trailed 13-5 in the first quarter.

The second quarter the Lady Eagles were able to pick up their offense much more than they did in the first quarter. Unfortunately, Dodd City was able to keep its offense consistent as it led 26-19 at halftime.

Bellevue was still in the game if it could just shut down the Lady Hornets offense and not have any large droughts itself.

Neither team’s offense had much success in the third, which was good because the game was still within reach for the Lady Eagles, but they also were running out of time.

In the fourth quarter things fell apart for Bellevue. They continued not to be able to score against Dodd City while the Lady Hornets offense scored the most points out of any quarter.

The final score of 50-31 not reflecting how competitive most of the game was, the Lady Eagles season came to an end.

