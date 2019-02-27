BHS Bass Club takes second overall

After getting moved to Sunday due to weather, the Bowie High School Bass Club took to the water for their first contest since early December to pick up where they left off as they fished on Lake Texoma.

While they did not repeat as King of the Lakes, the club finished second overall out of 28 other clubs. This was thanks to four of the six teams catching at least one fish on a day when that was an achievement in itself.

Top team was Blake Allen, who caught four fish for a total of 12.66 pounds and finished sixth overall. The team of Ian Ashley and Cooper Gamblin were not far behind as they caught three fish weighing in at 10.21 pounds, finishing 11th overall.

Jeremy Stone was able to catch two fish weighing in at 8.62 pounds, finishing 13th. The team of Ayden Hodges and Riley Blackburn was able to bring in one fish weighing 3.29 pounds.

The second place finish was just enough to keep Bowie in first place overall in the Team of the Year standings in the North Texas division, only one point ahead of clubs from Denton and Van Alstyne.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.