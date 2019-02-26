Billy Gene Steen

March 7, 1931 – February 24, 2019

BOWIE – Billy Gene Steen, 87, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club.

Bill was born March 7, 1931 in Okmulgee, OK to Clarence and Martha (Helm) Steen and attended Keller High School. On Sept. 2, 1949 he married Loye Newman in Weatherford.

Bill was a sergeant in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He owned and operated North Texas Tool Grinding for 60 years.

Bill was a member of both the Haltom City and Riverside Masonic Lodges. He will be remembered with love and appreciation for being a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cecil Steen; and sisters, Velma Kidwell and Joyce Hudson.

Bill is survived by his wife, Loye Steen, Bowie; daughter, Julie Parker and husband Bill, Bowie; granddaughters, Melissa Rosewell and husband Philip, and Morgan Hoover and Jon Ramos, all of Bowie; great grandchildren, Maddie, Mollie and Cooper Frost, Spencer and Zane Rosewell, Alexander Castaneda, and Rhett and Ashlyn Ramos; and sister, Betty Ford, Burleson.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication

