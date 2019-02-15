Bobbie Marie Smith

November 2, 1927 – February 3, 2019

RUNAWAY BAY – Bobbie Marie Smith, 91, passed away on Feb. 3 in Bridgeport, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24 at The Bay Community Church in Runaway Bay. Bobbie willed her body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.

Bobbie Marie Smith was born on Nov. 2, 1927 in Waco to Dr. Wesley and Helen Klatt. She grew up there and attended Waco schools graduating in 1944. She has a younger brother, Jack.

Bobbie entered the University of Texas as a 16-year-old co-ed. She belonged to the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated with a bachelor of business administration in 1948. She made her debut in Waco that same year and also represented Waco at the Tyler Rose Festival.

It was at UT where she met and fell in love with John Smith. They married in 1950 and moved to Dallas. They were both avid golfers and enjoyed the game their entire married life. Bobbie was executive secretary to the president of GSI, the predecessor of Texas Instruments. In 1961, they were blessed with their first son, David. Two and a half years later a second son, Stephen was born.

In 1965 the family moved to Bowie where John owned the Ford dealership. Bobbie was active at the library, serving on the board for several years. She delivered Meals on Wheels for 15 years.

She and John were instrumental in the organizing and building of the Episcopal Church in Bowie where they were active members. Bobbie eventually opened her own insurance agency. In 2005, Bobbie and John moved to Runaway Bay. They continued to enjoy golf and Bobbie became active in bridge clubs.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; brother; and son, David.

She is survived by her husband; son, Stephen and three granddaughters, Miranda, Kassadi and Rebecka.

In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to Saint Patrick Episcopal Church, 902 US Hwy. 81 N., Bowie, TX 76230.

Paid publication