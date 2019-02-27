Bowie baseball loses game at Graham 12-1

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team traveled to Graham on Saturday in their first game as a whole team.

The Jackrabbits lost to the Steers 12-1 in five innings.

A hit batter, a fielding error and three hits allowed Graham to score five runs in the bottom of the first inning as they struck first.

Bowie could not get any runners on base in the second while the Jackrabbits survived back-to-back hits from Graham as pitcher Payton Price forced the next two outs to get out of the inning scot-free.

Bowie was able to hit a single and draw a hit batter to get two runners on and one out. Unfortunatley the next two batters grounded out to end the scoring chance.

The Steers were able to string four hits, a walk and a fielding error into four more runs to extend their lead to 9-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Back-to-back singles started the fourth inning for Bowie, giving hope this would be the inning that would turn things around. Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits could not capitalize on the chance as the next three batters got out.

Bowie was able to capitalize in the fifth inning though. Kash Stockard led off the inning with a double to left field. Two batters later, Price was able to drive him in with a single to cut the lead to 9-1.

Unfortunately, Graham was able to answer as they ended the game with a three-run home run to win 12-1.

