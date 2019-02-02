Bowie girls beat down Lady Mustangs 61-20

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to bounce back from a loss with a dominant home win on Tuesday against City View.

The Lady Rabbits won 61-20 in a game where they never trailed after the opening three minutes.

Playing in front of a big crowd and with the proceeds going to fellow student Austin Cox’s battle against cancer, the Bowie Lady Rabbits were playing for more than just themselves on Tuesday night.

After a slow beginning, Bowie got itself going with constant defensive pressure that forced turnovers and besides an early three pointer from the Lady Mustangs, allowed no points for the rest of the quarter.

The Lady Rabbits worked the ball inside and either scored or got to the free throw line as Aslyn Davis and Hope Howard combined to score 10 of the teams 12 points in the quarter.

The second quarter slow going for both teams. With two minutes to go, Bowie had outscored City View 6-2 and while they had played hard, it had not been the crispest play from the Lady Rabbits.

In the final two minutes, Bowie was able to double its score as they forced several turnovers that led to easy points.

The Lady Rabbits really moved the ball well during this time and shared the ball equally as six different players scored during the second quarter. Bowie led comfortably 25-9 at halftime.

The Lady Rabbits made sure to start the second half with the same fury as they ended the first as they quickly scored seven points in the first two minutes.

Howard continued to draw free throws and score inside while the rest of the team did a good job moving the ball around and finding openings in City View’s zone to score from.

The defense continued its aggressive play as another lone three-pointer proved to be the only points the Lady Mustangs could muster in the third quarter. Bowie led 44-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

Coach Chuck Hall utilizes his whole bench most games anyway, but knew there would be ample opportunity to get more girls playing time than in other games.

Even with such a big lead, the Lady Rabbits kept their energy and enthusiasm up for most of the game.

Bowie finished the fourth quarter with flurry, scoring eight points in the final two minutes as Bowie won 61-20.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.