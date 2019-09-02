Bowie hopes its experience pays off

The Bowie baseball team had its first scrimmage on Friday after two weeks of practice.

Despite missing several starters from last year who are still in basketball, the season is getting underway regardless.

A fairly old and experienced team returns for this year despite graduating some notable players from last year. The two second team all-district players Riley Partridge and Keck Jones are graduated.

Impact returners include Weston Partridge, Payton Price and Ozzie Phillips. From basketball, the team returns Evan Kennedy, Taylor Pigg, Boo Oakley and Braden Armstrong. Coach Glenn Dunnam also expects a lot out of Cooper Little, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Pigg, Oakley and Price saw big pitching roles in district play last year. Pigg suffered some sort of arm injury recently in basketball and it is too early to say if it will keep him from playing this season.

The Jackrabbits were competitive in the district last year, but too many close losses late left them out of the playoff picture. Dunnam expects Holliday to be the favored team as they return a lot of strong players. After them though, Dunnam thinks the district is wide open.

Right now, the whole picture is fuzzy, but Dunnam sees the beginning of the season as the start of a giant puzzle he has been tasked to solve.

