Bowie rodeo teen named Horizon Honoree by Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame





Andee Shae Nored, high school rodeo competitor from Bowie, has been selected as one of three students to be honored in a new program recognizing future stars through the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The 15-year-old, a freshman at Victory Christian Academy in Decatur, is the daughter of Sondra Nored and Dewayne Nored, both of Bowie.

The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame introduced the Horizon Honoree program in an announcement on Feb. 14. It will recognize high school and college rodeo athletes who represent the future of rodeo.

The debut class will include Nored, Hadley Miller, Boyd and Cutter Overton, Mineral Wells. Nored excels in break-away roping, while Miller is an all-around cowboy competing in bull riding, tie-down roping and team roping. Overton is a standout heeler in team roping.

Don Ward, executive secretary, said all three of these young athletes have a bright future ahead of them.

Nored has been riding horses and competing in rodeos since she was able to walk. She competes in barrels, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway and cutting.

