Bowie tennis rained out at Krum

The Bowie tennis team got some of its first spring action on Thursday at Krum before the rain came and canceled the rest of the matches.

Rained out the previous week’s tournament at Graham, the Jackrabbits at least got some matches in before things came to a halt.

Ashley Aguirre, Jacquiline Hanna won their girl’s single’s matches. Zachary Logan also won his single’s match as well.

The double’s teams of Angel Martinez and Ignacio Saucedo, and Brylie Green and Cooper Childers won their matches.

Coach David Hall has a young team with only four upperclassmen out of 19 members, but he has high expectations for them.