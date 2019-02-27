Boys powerlifting compete at final league meet

The boy’s powerlifting teams from Bowie and Nocona competed at their final league meet on Feb. 21 at Chico leading up to the regional meet.

The Jackrabbits did not bring their full team, but they still brought enough to win the overall meet as they had 10 lifters earn points and four earn gold medals by winning their weight class.

The top lifters for Bowie included: Dalton Davis winning the 148 pound weight class by lifting 1,060 pounds; Jacob Skinner winning the 181 pound weight class by lifting 1,285 pounds; Zackary Otto winning the 220 pound weight class by lifting 1,305 pounds; Bryan Arellano winning the 242 pound weight class by lifting 1,330 pounds.

For the Indians, they brought only three lifters, but they made them count as two earned silver medals and one earned bronze in their weight classes.

Jason Daughtry earned second in the 242 pound weight class by lifting 1,220 pounds. Deuce Glasker was second in the 275 pound weight class by lifting 1,330 pounds. Brady York was third in the super heavy weight class by lifting 1,415 pounds.

